Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $70.93 and a 1 year high of $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Forward Air by 92.2% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 380.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

