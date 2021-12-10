Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Buys 818 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,115 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.31 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $167.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average of $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

