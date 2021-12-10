Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 1,525 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.63 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

