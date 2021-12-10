Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

