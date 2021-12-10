Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.46 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

