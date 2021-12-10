Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 262 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $302.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

