Frances M. Vallejo Sells 16,596 Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,563,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.