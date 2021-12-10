Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

FNV stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.