Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 215 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

