Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,502 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

