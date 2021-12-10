Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Shares Bought by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 85.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLAC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

