fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,012 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

