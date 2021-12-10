Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Down to $15.35

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $14.92. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 229 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULC. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $618.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after acquiring an additional 733,428 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,783,000 after acquiring an additional 314,525 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,263,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

