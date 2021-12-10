Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 243 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,997,731,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.