Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $301,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after buying an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $134.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

