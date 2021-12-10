Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases Shares of 8,155 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 710,614 shares of company stock worth $37,732,328. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

