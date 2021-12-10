Fury Gold Mines’ (FURY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.20 price target on the stock.
Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.37.
About Fury Gold Mines
