Fury Gold Mines’ (FURY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.37.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury intends to grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries.

