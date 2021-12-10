FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $25,473.87 and approximately $8.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00339236 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010667 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000987 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $700.99 or 0.01446189 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

