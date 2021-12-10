FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Glencore in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLNCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. Glencore has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.