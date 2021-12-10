FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ferguson plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ferguson in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

FERG opened at $163.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.77. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $164.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,343,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 401,355 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

