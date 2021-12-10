FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.