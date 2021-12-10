FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. Decreased by Desjardins (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

SJR opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

