FY2023 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will earn $6.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.07.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

