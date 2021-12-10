FY2025 EPS Estimates for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Good Food in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

RGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

RGF stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

