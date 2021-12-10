Fyooz Price Hits $0.0848 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $548,799.76 and approximately $138,146.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00042811 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.