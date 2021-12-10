Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Galecto has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.