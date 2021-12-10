Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.11

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,395,468 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £10.18 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Galileo Resources (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development mining company in South Africa and the United States. It extracts zinc, non-ferrous metals and concentrates, copper, nickel, silver, gold, platinum, iron ore, and manganese. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

