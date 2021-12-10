Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 55.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

