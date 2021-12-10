Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 342 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $164.05 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

