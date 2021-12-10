Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,611,849 shares valued at $456,408,348. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.