Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 711 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 57,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

