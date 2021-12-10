Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $471.00 at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $561.00 to $471.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $474.90.

GNRC opened at $360.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.73 and a 200-day moving average of $416.85. Generac has a 52-week low of $207.07 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Generac will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

