General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Reduced by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180,323 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

GE opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of -188.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.15. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

