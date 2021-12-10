Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Capital One Financial cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,406. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 745,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,714,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

