Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.82

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 5357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several research firms have commented on GENI. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,833,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.