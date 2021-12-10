Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Shares Up 0.5%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 611 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 606 ($8.04). 192,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 374,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 603 ($8.00).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 708 ($9.39) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 649.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 655.69. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

