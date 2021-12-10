GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,540 ($20.42) to GBX 1,630 ($21.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.75) to GBX 1,555 ($20.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.80) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.99).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,597.20 ($21.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,495.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,447.66. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,604.80 ($21.28).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.38) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($66,323.17).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

