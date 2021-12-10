Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $247.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.42. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

