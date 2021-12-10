Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 9 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,722.60 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,771.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,719.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.