Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $286.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $238.04 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.