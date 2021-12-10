Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPIB opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

