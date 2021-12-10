Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,021. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40.

