Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 71,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teekay by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 181,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $332.65 million, a P/E ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

