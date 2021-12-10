Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 189,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

