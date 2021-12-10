Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $263,000 Stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Limoneira worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $274.47 million, a PE ratio of -40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.95%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,794 shares of company stock valued at $381,584. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

