Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Saga Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the second quarter worth $217,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 45.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGA opened at $22.50 on Friday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

