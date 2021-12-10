Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,655 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Indemnity Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.80 million, a PE ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

Global Indemnity Group Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

