Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,819,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after purchasing an additional 287,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,886 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

