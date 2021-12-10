Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Research analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$23.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

Great Bear Resources stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 340,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,381. Great Bear Resources has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.