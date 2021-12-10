Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $45.13. Approximately 1,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 347,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 17,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

